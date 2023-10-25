Legendary musician Garth Brooks releasing 14th studio album in November

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa native and longtime Oklahoman Garth Brooks announced his 14th studio album, "Time Traveler," on Wednesday.

Coinciding with the album, Brooks is releasing a 7-disc box set exclusively at Bass Pro Shops available in stores on November 7.

The country music powerhouse earned some of the most prestigious music awards throughout his career. He recently added his name to an impressive list of artists who earned the Kennedy Center Honor.

Brooks' career spans more than four decades with an expansive catalog of country and rock albums.



In 1997 Brooks made history with his free concert in New York City's Central Park. The show drew in close to a million visitors and remains one of the best live performances of all time. Brooks later released a film set for that concert.

Now in his 60's Brooks continues to sell out stadiums globally with his wife, renowned singer Trisha Yearwood.

Brooks continues to reside in Oklahoma where he occasionally pops up at football games and music venues around the state.

The new album release is timely to the opening of his Nashville bar Friends in Low Places and Honky Tonk.

He is hosting a Dive Bar concert at his bar in Nashville to celebrate the album release on Black Friday.

