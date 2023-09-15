Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood set to be at National Fiddler Hall of Fame indcution

TULSA, Okla. — The National Fiddler Hall of Fame is holding it's induction ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Mabee Center in Tulsa and will be followed by a concert.

This year there are three inductees, Jimmy Mattingly, Rob Hajacos and Hoot Hester.

Mattingly is currently on tour with Garth Brooks and Hajacos has recorded with Brooks in the past.

Brooks and Hajacos will have an on-stage storytelling session to talk about Hajacos time in the industry.

Hester was a renowned master fiddler and founding member of the Time Jumpers, who is being inducted posthumously.

There will be a variety of artists performing Saturday evening and a few special guests.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m., for more information and tickets click here.

