Watch Now
NewsLocal News

GALLERY: Storm Damage across Tulsa - Sunday, November 3rd, 2024

GALLERY: Storm Damage across Tulsa - Sunday, November 3rd, 2024
house hit by tree.jpg The 2 News team spent the morning monitoring storm damage around Tulsa. Here's a look at some of what they've found.Photo by: KJRH tree down riverside 41st.jpg The 2 News team spent the morning monitoring storm damage around Tulsa. Here's a look at some of what they've found.Photo by: KJRH tree in road 55th and Urbana.jpg The 2 News team spent the morning monitoring storm damage around Tulsa. Here's a look at some of what they've found.Photo by: KJRH tree in road 52nd sandusky.jpg The 2 News team spent the morning monitoring storm damage around Tulsa. Here's a look at some of what they've found.Photo by: KJRH tree in road 54th anbd Pittsburg.jpg The 2 News team spent the morning monitoring storm damage around Tulsa. Here's a look at some of what they've found.Photo by: KJRH tree in road 4400 53rd.jpg The 2 News team spent the morning monitoring storm damage around Tulsa. Here's a look at some of what they've found.Photo by: KJRH tree in road.jpg The 2 News team spent the morning monitoring storm damage around Tulsa. Here's a look at some of what they've found.Photo by: KJRH tree into home.jpg The 2 News team spent the morning monitoring storm damage around Tulsa. Here's a look at some of what they've found.Photo by: KJRH uprooted tree 38th and rockford.jpg The 2 News team spent the morning monitoring storm damage around Tulsa. Here's a look at some of what they've found.Photo by: KJRH tree on roof and fireplace.jpg The 2 News team spent the morning monitoring storm damage around Tulsa. Here's a look at some of what they've found.Photo by: KJRH

GALLERY: Storm Damage across Tulsa - Sunday, November 3rd, 2024

close-gallery
  • house hit by tree.jpg
  • tree down riverside 41st.jpg
  • tree in road 55th and Urbana.jpg
  • tree in road 52nd sandusky.jpg
  • tree in road 54th anbd Pittsburg.jpg
  • tree in road 4400 53rd.jpg
  • tree in road.jpg
  • tree into home.jpg
  • uprooted tree 38th and rockford.jpg
  • tree on roof and fireplace.jpg

Share

The 2 News team spent the morning monitoring storm damage around Tulsa. Here's a look at some of what they've found.KJRH
The 2 News team spent the morning monitoring storm damage around Tulsa. Here's a look at some of what they've found.KJRH
The 2 News team spent the morning monitoring storm damage around Tulsa. Here's a look at some of what they've found.KJRH
The 2 News team spent the morning monitoring storm damage around Tulsa. Here's a look at some of what they've found.KJRH
The 2 News team spent the morning monitoring storm damage around Tulsa. Here's a look at some of what they've found.KJRH
The 2 News team spent the morning monitoring storm damage around Tulsa. Here's a look at some of what they've found.KJRH
The 2 News team spent the morning monitoring storm damage around Tulsa. Here's a look at some of what they've found.KJRH
The 2 News team spent the morning monitoring storm damage around Tulsa. Here's a look at some of what they've found.KJRH
The 2 News team spent the morning monitoring storm damage around Tulsa. Here's a look at some of what they've found.KJRH
The 2 News team spent the morning monitoring storm damage around Tulsa. Here's a look at some of what they've found.KJRH
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next