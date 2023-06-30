Gallery in honor of Sergeant Craig Johnson
June 30th, marks 3 years since the death of Tulsa Police Sergeant, Craig Johnson. Courage, bravery and dedication are just a few of the words used to describe Johnson by his co-workers.
Photo by: Friends of Sergeant Craig Johnson