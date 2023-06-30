Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Gallery in honor of Sergeant Craig Johnson

June 30th, marks 3 years since the death of Tulsa Police Sergeant, Craig Johnson. Courage, bravery and dedication are just a few of the words used to describe Johnson by his co-workers.

Sergeant Craig Johnson.jpeg Photo by: Friends of Sergeant Craig Johnson Sergeant Craig Johnson 1.jpeg Photo by: Friends of Sergeant Craig Johnson Sergeant Craig Johnson 4.jpeg Photo by: Friends of Sergeant Craig Johnson Sergeant Craig Johnson 15.jpeg Photo by: Friends of Sergeant Craig Johnson Sergeant Craig Johnson 16.jpeg Photo by: Friends of Sergeant Craig Johnson Sergeant Craig Johnson 14.jpeg Photo by: Friends of Sergeant Craig Johnson Sergeant Craig Johnson 2.jpeg Photo by: Friends of Sergeant Craig Johnson Sergeant Craig Johnson 3.jpeg Photo by: Friends of Sergeant Craig Johnson Sergeant Craig Johnson 5.jpeg Photo by: Friends of Sergeant Craig Johnson Sergeant Craig Johnson 6.jpeg Photo by: Friends of Sergeant Craig Johnson Sergeant Craig Johnson 7.jpeg Photo by: Friends of Sergeant Craig Johnson Sergeant Craig Johnson 8.jpeg Photo by: Friends of Sergeant Craig Johnson Sergeant Craig Johnson 9.jpeg Photo by: Friends of Sergeant Craig Johnson Sergeant Craig Johnson 10.jpeg Photo by: Friends of Sergeant Craig Johnson Sergeant Craig Johnson 11.jpeg Photo by: Friends of Sergeant Craig Johnson Sergeant Craig Johnson 12.jpeg Photo by: Friends of Sergeant Craig Johnson Sergeant Craig Johnson 13.jpeg Photo by: Friends of Sergeant Craig Johnson

Gallery in honor of Sergeant Craig Johnson

close-gallery
  • Sergeant Craig Johnson.jpeg
  • Sergeant Craig Johnson 1.jpeg
  • Sergeant Craig Johnson 4.jpeg
  • Sergeant Craig Johnson 15.jpeg
  • Sergeant Craig Johnson 16.jpeg
  • Sergeant Craig Johnson 14.jpeg
  • Sergeant Craig Johnson 2.jpeg
  • Sergeant Craig Johnson 3.jpeg
  • Sergeant Craig Johnson 5.jpeg
  • Sergeant Craig Johnson 6.jpeg
  • Sergeant Craig Johnson 7.jpeg
  • Sergeant Craig Johnson 8.jpeg
  • Sergeant Craig Johnson 9.jpeg
  • Sergeant Craig Johnson 10.jpeg
  • Sergeant Craig Johnson 11.jpeg
  • Sergeant Craig Johnson 12.jpeg
  • Sergeant Craig Johnson 13.jpeg

Share

Friends of Sergeant Craig Johnson
Friends of Sergeant Craig Johnson
Friends of Sergeant Craig Johnson
Friends of Sergeant Craig Johnson
Friends of Sergeant Craig Johnson
Friends of Sergeant Craig Johnson
Friends of Sergeant Craig Johnson
Friends of Sergeant Craig Johnson
Friends of Sergeant Craig Johnson
Friends of Sergeant Craig Johnson
Friends of Sergeant Craig Johnson
Friends of Sergeant Craig Johnson
Friends of Sergeant Craig Johnson
Friends of Sergeant Craig Johnson
Friends of Sergeant Craig Johnson
Friends of Sergeant Craig Johnson
Friends of Sergeant Craig Johnson
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next