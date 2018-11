A brother and sister from Beggs will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

Kayson and Kloee Toliver died after police say their mother, Amy Hall, shot them while they were in their beds.

The school is closed Tuesday for the sibling's funeral.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. at the Beggs Event Center.

Family and friends can visit the brother and sister from 9 to 10:15 a.m. and write notes on their caskets.

18-year old Kayson Toliver was pronounced dead at his home early morning on November 1st.

After he graduated in May, he had plans to play football in college, major in architecture and work as a volunteer firefighter.

His sister, 16-year old Kloee, was taken to the hospital where she died several days later.

She was able to donate her organs and help 8 people.

Kloee's obituary says she wanted to be a doctor because she loved kids.

The 14-year old sister was also shot but she survived.

Amy Hall is facing charges in their death and is scheduled to appear in court in Okmulgee County on November 29th.

