Funeral services held for Okmulgee mass murder victim Brittany Brewer

HENRYETTA, Okla. — Family and friends remember the life of Brittany Brewer, 15. She’s one of six people tragically shot and murdered allegedly by Jesse McFadden at a property outside Henryetta last week.

Brewer and her friend, Ivy Webster, thought they were going to a sleepover at a friends’ house when their lives were cut short by her friend’s step-dad, a convicted sex offender who had an upcoming court date for possession of child porn while in prison on a rape conviction.

Investigators say McFadden shot and killed them and himself before he could possibly be sent back to prison.

The funeral Wednesday was held at the Knight’s Court—the Henryetta High School gymnasium. Family and friends packed the gym. Others in the community showed up for support as well, like America’s Guardians, a public safety motorcycle group that consists of firefighters, law enforcement, medics and the military.

“We were asked by the family to show support,” said Theran Richards, chapter president. “We wanted to be there for him and let them know we have their back.”

To allow loved ones in attendance time to grieve, we asked friends to email memories of Brittany to 2News.

Webster’s family was also in attendance. Her father, Justin, feels grateful the community has rallied around them during this terrible time.

“We are in the heart of America and this town is the valve that keeps the heart of America pumping,” he said.

Brittany’s family is asking for donations of five trees to be planted in front of the school. Each tree would represent each child victim.

