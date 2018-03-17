Fundraiser for Leon Russell Monument Fund rescheduled for April

TULSA - A fundraiser for the Leon Russell Monument Fund has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 21.

The event, which was set to take place Saturday, March 17, had to be pushed back due to an emergency.

The Leon Russell Monument Fund is set to take place at Circle Cinema and will feature a lecture by Russell historian Steve Todoroff.

The event will begin with a reception and guests will have the chance to win door prizes.

All tickets are $40 and can be purchased at the Circle Cinema box office.

Proceeds will go towards the monument fund.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: