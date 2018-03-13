Fuels and Fire Behavior Advisory in effect for a large portion of Oklahoma

A Fuels and Fire Behavior Advisory is currently in effect for a large portion of Oklahoma as well as Texas, Kansas, Colorado and New Mexico.

Oklahoma Department of Agriculture says that the above normal rainfall in 2017 led to excessive fine fuel growth. This combined with increasing drought conditions has created dangerous fire behavior conditions in the region.

The advisory was issued after thorough analysis by Oklahoma Forestry Services in collaboration with interagency wildland fire personnel. It is valid until March 22, but an extension or modification could be issued.

Firefighter safety messages are being issued by OFS when fire weather conditions warrant. These safety messages caution wildfire suppression personnel not to depend on typical behavior and tactics.

A Governor’s Burn Ban, as well as several County Commissioner issued bans are in effect.

For the most updated list of counties under ban visit www.forestry.ok.gov/burn-ban-info.

Oklahoma Forestry Services is the state’s lead agency related to wildland fire prevention, protection and use. For additional information about wildfires, visit www.forestry.ok.gov/wildfire-information.