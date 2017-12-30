From dessert to dancing: a list of what to do this New Year's Eve in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. -- If you're looking for the best party in town or an easy way to celebrate with family, there are plenty of options across Tulsa Sunday night.

You can start the night with a slice of pie downtown, and end it with falling balloons or fireworks.

There are lots of parties for those looking to hit the dance floor. Both the Hard Rock and River Spirit Casinos will host their annual events, and an upscale celebration is planned at the Mayo. But Idl Ballroom started their masquerade ball as an alternative option.

"We created it because there was a void. There was a gap for New Year's Eve. Some hotel parties... but not everyone wants to go to a hotel," said Meghan Hurley with Idl.

With low temperatures expected, the ballroom plans to quickly bring crowds inside, and they'll surround the venue with heat lamps to plan ahead for safety.

"We have a full staff of security, TPD always stops by throughout the evening, we have tipsy tow and all of the cab companies... we have those posted all around the room. We make sure everyone gets home, it's our liability," Hurley said.

There's also a range of family-friendly ways to ring in the new year. The Lantern Light Festival continues at the River West Festival Park, and fireworks will go off at midnight.

For those looking to celebrate earlier in the night, Antoinette Baking is offering discounted slices of wide range of pies for the annual pie night.

