Friday Night Live: Week 9

10:16 AM, Oct 26, 2018
2 hours ago
Flickr/Oralia.Marnin

GREEN COUNTRY - 2 Works for You tracked Green Country scores during Week 9 of high school football across the state.

Our Game of the Week is Skiatook at Collinsville.
 

6A-I

Broken Arrow 56, Edmond Memorial 0 (F - THUR)

Owasso 31, Moore 43 - F

Jenks 49, Edmond Santa Fe 8 - F

Southmoore 7, Union 65 -  F 
 

6A-II

Muskogee 39,  Bartlesville 22 - F

Shawnee 7, Bixby 41 - F

Sapulpa 34, Sand Springs 48 - F

Booker T. Washington 27,  Ponca City 7 - F
 

5A

Coweta 21, Bishop Kelley 35 - F

Edison Prep 27, Durant 14 - F

Will Rogers 12, East Central 48 - F

Claremore 42, Pryor 28 - F

McAlester 24, Glenpool 21- F

Tulsa Memorial 13,  Tahlequah 38 - F

Skiatook 3,  Collinsville 17 - F

Nathan Hale 12, Ada 53 - F
 

4A

Catoosa 14, Bristow 54 - F

Grove 10, Oologah 38 - F

Stilwell 18, Hilldale 69 -F

Miami 35,  Cleveland 48 - F 

Broken Bow 54, Sallisaw 13 - F

Poteau 38, Muldrow 0 - F 

Wagoner 46, McLain 6 - F 

Central 20, Fort Gibson 49 - F 

 

3A

Vinita 31, Inola 27 - F

Bridge Creek 25, Mannford 62 -  F

Jay 14,  Berryhill 56 - F 

Cascia Hall 33, Claremore Sequoyah 0 -  F

Daniel Webster 0,  Seminole 61 - F 

Verdigris 17, Locust Grove 32 - F 

Roland 22, Checotah 63 - F

Lincoln Christian 51, Idabel 13 - F

Okmulgee 12, Stigler 70 - F


2A

Okemah 18, Jones 56 - F

Westville 6, Keys 41 - F

Metro Christian 56, Kansas 26 - F

Chouteau 25, Chelsea 8 - F

Holland Hall 36, Spiro 33 - F

Tahlequah Sequoyah 40, Panama 41 - F

Dewey 0, Sperry 63 - F

Haskell 8, Beggs 43 - F

Vian 42, Pocola  0 - F

Adair 44, Nowata 7 - F

Caney Valley 8, Morris 63 - F
 

A

Wynnewood 42, Mounds 32 - F

Langston Hughes 0, Pawhuska 58 - F

Barnsdall 21, Woodland 34 - F

Rejoice Christian 62, Afton 16 - F

Central Sallisaw 69, Porter 28 - F

Warner 16, Hulbert 55 - F

Morrison 36, Hominy 0 - F

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top