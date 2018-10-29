Friday Night Live: Week 9

Fair
GREEN COUNTRY - 2 Works for You tracked Green Country scores during Week 9 of high school football across the state.
Our Game of the Week is Skiatook at Collinsville.
6A-I
Broken Arrow 56, Edmond Memorial 0 (F - THUR)
Owasso 31, Moore 43 - F
Jenks 49, Edmond Santa Fe 8 - F
Southmoore 7, Union 65 - F
6A-II
Muskogee 39, Bartlesville 22 - F
Shawnee 7, Bixby 41 - F
Sapulpa 34, Sand Springs 48 - F
Booker T. Washington 27, Ponca City 7 - F
5A
Coweta 21, Bishop Kelley 35 - F
Edison Prep 27, Durant 14 - F
Will Rogers 12, East Central 48 - F
Claremore 42, Pryor 28 - F
McAlester 24, Glenpool 21- F
Tulsa Memorial 13, Tahlequah 38 - F
Skiatook 3, Collinsville 17 - F
Nathan Hale 12, Ada 53 - F
4A
Catoosa 14, Bristow 54 - F
Grove 10, Oologah 38 - F
Stilwell 18, Hilldale 69 -F
Miami 35, Cleveland 48 - F
Broken Bow 54, Sallisaw 13 - F
Poteau 38, Muldrow 0 - F
Wagoner 46, McLain 6 - F
Central 20, Fort Gibson 49 - F
3A
Vinita 31, Inola 27 - F
Bridge Creek 25, Mannford 62 - F
Jay 14, Berryhill 56 - F
Cascia Hall 33, Claremore Sequoyah 0 - F
Daniel Webster 0, Seminole 61 - F
Verdigris 17, Locust Grove 32 - F
Roland 22, Checotah 63 - F
Lincoln Christian 51, Idabel 13 - F
Okmulgee 12, Stigler 70 - F
2A
Okemah 18, Jones 56 - F
Westville 6, Keys 41 - F
Metro Christian 56, Kansas 26 - F
Chouteau 25, Chelsea 8 - F
Holland Hall 36, Spiro 33 - F
Tahlequah Sequoyah 40, Panama 41 - F
Dewey 0, Sperry 63 - F
Haskell 8, Beggs 43 - F
Vian 42, Pocola 0 - F
Adair 44, Nowata 7 - F
Caney Valley 8, Morris 63 - F
A
Wynnewood 42, Mounds 32 - F
Langston Hughes 0, Pawhuska 58 - F
Barnsdall 21, Woodland 34 - F
Rejoice Christian 62, Afton 16 - F
Central Sallisaw 69, Porter 28 - F
Warner 16, Hulbert 55 - F
Morrison 36, Hominy 0 - F
