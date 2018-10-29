Friday Night Live: Week 9

GREEN COUNTRY - 2 Works for You tracked Green Country scores during Week 9 of high school football across the state.

Our Game of the Week is Skiatook at Collinsville.



6A-I

Broken Arrow 56, Edmond Memorial 0 (F - THUR)

Owasso 31, Moore 43 - F

Jenks 49, Edmond Santa Fe 8 - F

Southmoore 7, Union 65 - F



6A-II

Muskogee 39, Bartlesville 22 - F

Shawnee 7, Bixby 41 - F

Sapulpa 34, Sand Springs 48 - F

Booker T. Washington 27, Ponca City 7 - F



5A

Coweta 21, Bishop Kelley 35 - F

Edison Prep 27, Durant 14 - F

Will Rogers 12, East Central 48 - F

Claremore 42, Pryor 28 - F

McAlester 24, Glenpool 21- F

Tulsa Memorial 13, Tahlequah 38 - F

Skiatook 3, Collinsville 17 - F

Nathan Hale 12, Ada 53 - F



4A

Catoosa 14, Bristow 54 - F

Grove 10, Oologah 38 - F

Stilwell 18, Hilldale 69 -F

Miami 35, Cleveland 48 - F

Broken Bow 54, Sallisaw 13 - F

Poteau 38, Muldrow 0 - F

Wagoner 46, McLain 6 - F

Central 20, Fort Gibson 49 - F

3A

Vinita 31, Inola 27 - F

Bridge Creek 25, Mannford 62 - F

Jay 14, Berryhill 56 - F

Cascia Hall 33, Claremore Sequoyah 0 - F

Daniel Webster 0, Seminole 61 - F

Verdigris 17, Locust Grove 32 - F

Roland 22, Checotah 63 - F

Lincoln Christian 51, Idabel 13 - F

Okmulgee 12, Stigler 70 - F



2A

Okemah 18, Jones 56 - F

Westville 6, Keys 41 - F

Metro Christian 56, Kansas 26 - F

Chouteau 25, Chelsea 8 - F

Holland Hall 36, Spiro 33 - F

Tahlequah Sequoyah 40, Panama 41 - F

Dewey 0, Sperry 63 - F

Haskell 8, Beggs 43 - F

Vian 42, Pocola 0 - F

Adair 44, Nowata 7 - F

Caney Valley 8, Morris 63 - F



A

Wynnewood 42, Mounds 32 - F

Langston Hughes 0, Pawhuska 58 - F

Barnsdall 21, Woodland 34 - F

Rejoice Christian 62, Afton 16 - F

Central Sallisaw 69, Porter 28 - F

Warner 16, Hulbert 55 - F

Morrison 36, Hominy 0 - F

