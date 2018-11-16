Friday Night Live: Week 12

2 Works for You is tracking Green Country scores during Week 12 of high school playoff football across the state.

All games are Friday unless noted otherwise.

6A-I

Union at Jenks - Saturday 1 p.m.

Broken Arrow at Owasso - Saturday 7 p.m.

6A-II

Bixby at Midwest City - 7 p.m.

Stillwater at Booker T. Washington - 7 p.m.

5A

Bishop McGuinness at Bishop Kelley - 7 p.m.

Coweta at Ardmore - 7:30 p.m.

Claremore at Carl Albert - 7 p.m.

Guthrie at Collinsville - 7 p.m.

4A

Bethany at Wagoner - 7 p.m.

Hilldale at Tuttle - 7:30 p.m.

Blanchard at Poteau - 7 p.m.

Broken Bow at Clinton - 7:30 p.m.

3A

Stigler at Heritage Hall - 7 p.m.

Plainview at Lincoln Christian - 7 p.m.

Idabel at Sulphur - 7 p.m.

Kingfisher at Berryhill - 7 p.m.

2A

Metro Christian at Jones - 7 p.m.

Washington at Holland Hall - 7 p.m.

Oklahoma Christian School at Beggs - 7:30 p.m.

Vian at Millwood - 7 p.m.

Sperry at Kellyville - 7 p.m.

A

Fairview at Cashion - 7 p.m.

Gore at Rejoice Christian - 7 p.m.

B

Weleetka at Davenport - 7 p.m.

Keota at Regent Prep - 7:30 p.m.

