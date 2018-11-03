Friday Night Live: Week 10

GREEN COUNTRY - 2 Works for You is tracking Green Country scores during Week 10 of high school football across the state.

Our Game of the Night is Sperry Pirates against Beggs Golden Demons, which was an already scheduled Game of the Night before the tragedy that occurred Thursday.

6A-I

Enid 0, Broken Arrow 76 - Final (THUR)

Jenks 28, Westmoore 17 - Final (THUR)

Owasso 41, Putnam City North 7

Edmond North 20, Union 51

6A-II

Bixby 51, Muskogee 7

Ponca City 24, Sapulpa 48

Sand Springs 21, Booker T. Washington 48

5A

Pryor 44, Tulsa Memorial 24 - Final (THUR)

Tahlequah 21, Claremore 17

Durant 48, Nathan Hale 0

Bishop Kelley 49, McAlester 0

Collinsville 57, Will Rogers - Final (THUR)

Glenpool 7, Coweta 13

East Central 7, Skiatook 13

Ada 27, Edison 37

4A

Bristow 49, Miami 30

Hilldale 24, Poteau 30

Muldrow 14, Stilwell 12

McLain 20, Grove 49

Cleveland 20, Wagoner 61

Oologah 12, Catoosa 30

Sallisaw 53, Central 24

Fort Gibson 0, Broken Bow 49

3A

Berryhill 55, Verdgris 26

Inola 13, Cascia Hall 47

Stigler 53, Webster 13 - FINAL (THUR)

Claremore Sequoyah 21, Jay 45

Locust Grove 43, Vinita 40

Checotah 19, Lincoln Christian 55

2A

Keys 0, Vian 55

Sperry 21, Beggs 35

Meeker 57, Henryetta 0

Kiefer 37, Haskell 36

Spiro 32, Tahlequah Sequoyah 13

Salina 27, Metro Christian 55

Chelsea 12, Adair 48

Victory Christian 53, Caney Valley 0

Panama 6, Holland Hall 34

Morris 48, Dewey 6

A

Colcord 14, Rejoice Christian 64

Pawhuska 18, Pawnee 44

Stroud 50, Mounds 20

Gore 12, Central Sallisaw 14

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: