Friday Night Live: Week 10

GREEN COUNTRY - 2 Works for You is tracking Green Country scores during Week 10 of high school football across the state.
Our Game of the Night is Sperry Pirates against Beggs Golden Demons, which was an already scheduled Game of the Night before the tragedy that occurred Thursday.
6A-I
Enid 0, Broken Arrow 76 - Final (THUR)
Jenks 28, Westmoore 17 - Final (THUR)
Owasso 41, Putnam City North 7
Edmond North 20, Union 51
6A-II
Bixby 51, Muskogee 7
Ponca City 24, Sapulpa 48
Sand Springs 21, Booker T. Washington 48
5A
Pryor 44, Tulsa Memorial 24 - Final (THUR)
Tahlequah 21, Claremore 17
Durant 48, Nathan Hale 0
Bishop Kelley 49, McAlester 0
Collinsville 57, Will Rogers - Final (THUR)
Glenpool 7, Coweta 13
East Central 7, Skiatook 13
Ada 27, Edison 37
4A
Bristow 49, Miami 30
Hilldale 24, Poteau 30
Muldrow 14, Stilwell 12
McLain 20, Grove 49
Cleveland 20, Wagoner 61
Oologah 12, Catoosa 30
Sallisaw 53, Central 24
Fort Gibson 0, Broken Bow 49
3A
Berryhill 55, Verdgris 26
Inola 13, Cascia Hall 47
Stigler 53, Webster 13 - FINAL (THUR)
Claremore Sequoyah 21, Jay 45
Locust Grove 43, Vinita 40
Checotah 19, Lincoln Christian 55
2A
Keys 0, Vian 55
Sperry 21, Beggs 35
Meeker 57, Henryetta 0
Kiefer 37, Haskell 36
Spiro 32, Tahlequah Sequoyah 13
Salina 27, Metro Christian 55
Chelsea 12, Adair 48
Victory Christian 53, Caney Valley 0
Panama 6, Holland Hall 34
Morris 48, Dewey 6
A
Colcord 14, Rejoice Christian 64
Pawhuska 18, Pawnee 44
Stroud 50, Mounds 20
Gore 12, Central Sallisaw 14
