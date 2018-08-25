Friday Night Live: High school football scores Aug. 24

Welcome to a new season of high school football and Friday Night Live!

Oklahoma high school football kicked off Thursday, as Cleveland defeated Glenpool 48-34.

2 Works for You will be tracking the following games below:

6A-I

Bentonville, Owasso

Union, Broken Arrow

6A-II

Jenks, Bixby

5A

Hale, Webster

El Reno, Poteau

4A

Victory Christian, McLain

Metro Christian, Broken Bow

Miami, Claremore Sequoyah

3A

Cascia Hall, Gravette

Lincoln Christian, Inola

2A

Kellyville, Pawhuska

Dewey, Adair

Beggs, Langston Hughes

Holland Hall, OKC Casady

Morrison, Kiefer

B

Keota, Weleetka

