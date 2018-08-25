Friday Night Live: High school football scores Aug. 24

Fair
Welcome to a new season of high school football and Friday Night Live!
Oklahoma high school football kicked off Thursday, as Cleveland defeated Glenpool 48-34.
2 Works for You will be tracking the following games below:
6A-I
Bentonville, Owasso
Union, Broken Arrow
6A-II
Jenks, Bixby
5A
Hale, Webster
El Reno, Poteau
4A
Victory Christian, McLain
Metro Christian, Broken Bow
Miami, Claremore Sequoyah
3A
Cascia Hall, Gravette
Lincoln Christian, Inola
2A
Kellyville, Pawhuska
Dewey, Adair
Beggs, Langston Hughes
Holland Hall, OKC Casady
Morrison, Kiefer
B
Keota, Weleetka
