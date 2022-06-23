Free weekly kids movies coming to Circle Cinema

TULSA, Okla. — Iconic Tulsa theater Circle Cinema is offering a free way for kids to beat the summer heat starting Tuesday.

Circle Cinema is partnering with the Kendall Whittier Library to put on the free movies starting with "Dolphin Tale" at 2 p.m. on June 28 and continuing every Tuesday with another kids movie through July 19.

Admission is free for everyone and all kids will receive a coupon for free popcorn, soft drink or candy. Concession items for kids will be on sale for $1 each. The library will also have free books for kids while supplies last.

All films are rated G or PG and will play with Spanish subtitles on the screen when possible.

Here are the descriptions for the upcoming shows:

Tue 6/28, 2:00p: “Dolphin Tale” – PG, Drama, 113 minutes



While swimming free in the ocean, a young dolphin gets caught in a trap and severely damages her tail. Though she is rescued and transported to Clearwater Marine Hospital, her tail cannot be saved, and the prognosis is dire. What the dolphin, now named Winter, needs is a miracle. She gets that miracle in the form of a marine biologist (Harry Connick Jr.), a prosthetics designer (Morgan Freeman), and a devoted boy (Nathan Gamble), who find a way to help Winter swim again.



Tue 7/5, 2:00: “Howl’s Moving Castle” – PG, Animation / Adventure, 119 minutes



Sophie has an uneventful life at her late father's hat shop, but all that changes when she befriends the wizard Howl, who lives in a magical flying castle. The evil Witch of Waste takes issue with their budding relationship and casts a spell on young Sophie, which ages her prematurely. Now Howl must use all his magical talents to battle the jealous hag and return Sophie to her former youth and beauty.



Tue 7/12, 2:00p: “Sonic the Hedgehog” – Adventure / Comedy, 99 minutes



Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, meet the world's speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.



Tue 7/19, 2:00p: “Ponyo” – Animation / Adventure, 101 minutes



During a forbidden excursion to see the surface world, a goldfish princess encounters a human boy named Sosuke, who gives her the name Ponyo. Ponyo longs to become human, and as her friendship with Sosuke grows, she becomes more humanlike. Ponyo's father brings her back to their ocean kingdom, but so strong is Ponyo's wish to live on the surface that she breaks free, and in the process, spills a collection of magical elixirs that endanger Sosuke's village.

