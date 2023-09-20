Free program offers support for parents of gender diverse children

TULSA, Okla. — You’d be hard pressed to find a teenager who will say their parents understand them. However, when a child is gender diverse, the barrier is often even greater. There’s a new effort in Tulsa to connect parents to their children through education and support.

Created by OSU doctoral student Amy McGehee, TRANSformation is a free, six-week program offered in-person at an undisclosed location.

Keli LeMaster is a mom of four. Her youngest is transgender and she enrolled in the program to gain more understanding.

“I don’t understand how it’s so fluid, I don’t get it---either you’re this gender or that gender,” she said. “That’s not the case.”

“You have to just stay open and realize that this kid is still my kid, it doesn’t matter what their gender is, it doesn’t matter what their name is,” she added.

LeMaster said she has learned a lot from the program and encourages other families to enroll.

“All of the verbiage and the definitions change all the time and I’m learning that change is the only constant so I just have to stay on top of it,” said LeMaster.

LeMaster said she has realized that not always having the correct words, she didn’t how to always express emotions.

“The more I find out, the more I know, I feel like I’m a better parent for my kid,” she said.

LeMaster said she encourages others to continue asking questions and not be afraid to “look stupid” because the children need the acceptance.

For information on how to enroll in TRANSformation, email Amy McGehee, amy.mcgehee@okstate.edu.

