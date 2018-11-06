600,000 Oklahomans are on Medicare, about 15% of the state's population.

The clock is ticking for every one of them to review their prescription drug plans for next year.

A free state program could save peoples thousands of dollars.

The Medicare Assistance Program can review plans and help people save an average of $1,500 a year on prescriptions.

People with Medicare can switch plans until the open enrollment period ends Dec. 7.

The help is free, and Oklahomans on Medicare should and schedule an appointment with a counselor at 1-800-763-2828.

A list of partner agencies is available at oid.ok.gov .

