Fred Flintstone pulled over for speeding

FLORIDA - A Florida man dressed as Fred Flintstone is trending this morning after being pulled over by Florida deputies.

Don Swartz was dressed up as the beloved cartoon caveman character and even rigged his car to look like a foot-powered vehicle.

But he might have been kicking his feet just a little too fast since he was pulled over for speeding.



Talk about a yabba-dabba-don't.



But the sheriff's deputy decided to join in on the fun writing the ticket for "Mr. Flintstone" instead of Swartz himself, and let him go.

