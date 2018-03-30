Fourth annual 2 Works for You peanut butter drive to be held Sept. 7 at Jenks Riverwalk

JENKS – The 2 Cares for the Community peanut butter drive returns for the fourth year to benefit Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. It will be held at Jenks Riverwalk Sept. 7.

Thank you Tulsa! We collected $597.60 and 1,220 pounds of peanut butter. That's the equivalent of 3,406 meals.

2 Works for You anchors, reporters and volunteers from the Community Food Bank will be curbside at the Jenks Riverwalk accepting donations Thursday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Food Bank can accept any and all peanut butter collected and will offer it to their 450 partner programs in eastern Oklahoma. Most of the peanut butter will go to low-income students and their families.

Protein-packed items are the most-needed items at the Food Bank and help ensure families have access to nutritious food for their children.

Monetary donations to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma are also accepted.

