Fourteen BSB fans were hurt in Thackerville due to a strong storm

THACKERVILLE, Okla. - A structure collapse at a Backstreet Boys concert in Oklahoma injured fourteen fans on Saturday evening.

A strong storm went through Thackerville just before the concert was about to start, causing the metal entrance structure to give way.

A spokesperson for the casino that hosted the show said the outdoor venue where the concert was being held was being evacuated, but some people continued to stand in line.

All fourteen fans were taken to the hospital. Two have been released so far.

The concert has been postponed.

