Fourteen BSB fans were hurt in Thackerville due to a strong storm

7:54 AM, Aug 19, 2018

More than a dozen Backstreet Boys fans were hurt before the concert started in Thackerville due to a strong storm and winds. They will postpone the show to a later date.

THACKERVILLE, Okla. - A structure collapse at a Backstreet Boys concert in Oklahoma injured fourteen fans on Saturday evening.

A strong storm went through Thackerville just before the concert was about to start, causing the metal entrance structure to give way.

A spokesperson for the casino that hosted the show said the outdoor venue where the concert was being held was being evacuated, but some people continued to stand in line.

All fourteen fans were taken to the hospital. Two have been released so far.

The concert has been postponed. 

