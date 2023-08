MAYES CO., Okla. — Grand River Dam Authority police say four girls were struck by lightning in Mayes County Saturday morning.

Officials say the girls were in the water at Blue Hole Park east of Salina around 10:45 a.m. when lightning stuck, injuring all four.

Two of the girls were taken to a Tulsa hospital by ambulance, and the other two were taken to a hospital in Pryor by private vehicles.

GRDA officials have not released the ages and condition of the girls.