Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former US Diplomat and Congressman Bill Richardson dies at 75

Bill Richardson
Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - Former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson speaks to reporters after a news conference in New York, Nov. 16, 2021. Richardson, who has worked to secure the releases of WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan, visited Moscow this week and held meetings with Russian leaders. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday night, Sept. 13, 2022.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Bill Richardson
Posted at 1:57 PM, Sep 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-02 14:57:22-04

TULSA, Okla. — Former New Mexico U.S. diplomat and congressman Bill Richardson passed away yesterday in Chatham, Massachusetts, at the age of 75.

Richardson was best known for his time with the Clinton administration as an expert negotiator. In 1996 he traveled to Baghdad, Iraq, with Dr. Peter Bourne and helped negotiate the safe return of two Americans who were captured by Saddam Hussein after they accidentally crossed the border from Kuwait into Iraq. He also played a key role in the release of American Evan Hunziker from North Korea and Eliadah McCord, an imprisoned American in Bangladesh. He was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize three times.

Richardson served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1983 to 1997 from New Mexico's 3rd district.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7