Former US Diplomat and Congressman Bill Richardson dies at 75

TULSA, Okla. — Former New Mexico U.S. diplomat and congressman Bill Richardson passed away yesterday in Chatham, Massachusetts, at the age of 75.

Richardson was best known for his time with the Clinton administration as an expert negotiator. In 1996 he traveled to Baghdad, Iraq, with Dr. Peter Bourne and helped negotiate the safe return of two Americans who were captured by Saddam Hussein after they accidentally crossed the border from Kuwait into Iraq. He also played a key role in the release of American Evan Hunziker from North Korea and Eliadah McCord, an imprisoned American in Bangladesh. He was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize three times.

Richardson served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1983 to 1997 from New Mexico's 3rd district.

