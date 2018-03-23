Former Tulsa reserve deputy Robert Bates denied rehearing

TULSA -- A former reserve deputy has been denied a rehearing after he was convicted in a deadly shooting.

Robert Bates was sentenced to four years in prison after he was convicted of second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Eric Harris. He was released in October after serving less than half of his sentence.

Court documents filed Friday said that Bates was found to not be entitled to a rehearing because his claims that the "court's analysis in the case was flawed by its failure to adopt a specialized standard of care" did not meet the standards for the granting of a rehearing.

Documents said further that "No reasonable person would have reasonably and objectively believed that a person would be justified in using deadly force in the situation that confronted Appellant on that day."

Bates was a Tulsa County reserve deputy when he fatally shot Harris in Tulsa during an undercover investigation in 2015.

Bates had said he mistook his handgun for a stun gun.

