Tulsa police mourn former Chief Robert "Bob" Dick

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's former Police Chief Robert "Bob" Dick died on Sept. 26, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Dick served as police chief from December 1983 to September 1987 and was one of the supporting members that launched the Community Service Officer program.

After his retirement from TPD, he was appointed as the Tulsa Fire and Police Commissioner. He then served as a Tulsa County Commissioner, which passed the Vision 2025 package helping build the BOK Center.

TPD made the announcement on Facebook Thursday morning.

Chief Dick was heavily involved in the Tulsa community and committed to serving the city he called home.

He also started TPS's Mounted Patrol Unit.

"The Unit put Officers on horseback for various tasks, including crowd control, high visibility, community relations, and search and rescue. The Unit continued until 2009," TPD said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

