Former Tulsa pastor charged with 2 counts of sexual battery

TULSA, Okla. — A former pastor at New Heights Baptist Church is charged with two counts of sexual battery.

Matthew Martinez is accused of having inappropriate contact with an underage girl who attended the church most of her life. Court documents say Martinez was occasionally her teacher and tutored the victim once a week.

Police arrested him on Oct. 2.

The victim told detectives Martinez's behavior became inappropriate when she was 15. Martinez allegedly texted her, often being friendly and saying he missed her. She told detectives she felt obligated to respond because he was her pastor.

Court documents allege Martinez manipulated the victim, convincing her she would get in trouble and he would tell her secrets if she fought against the unwanted contact.

During the victim's senior year in high school, the contact allegedly became physical, with Martinez touching her inappropriately and kissing her. Court documents say he kissed her around 30 times and it always happened in the school or church.

On May 15, the victim reported the abuse to police. On the same day, Martinez gave a letter to New Heights Baptist Church Pastor Paul Gentry detailing some of the accusations along with his resignation.

Police spoke with Gentry on May 30 and learned of the letter and resignation.

On June 18, police learned Martinez was texting another 18 year old girl at the church and school in a flirty manner.

Detectives said they went through over a thousand text messages with the defendant and the victim.

Pastor Gentry provided 2 News with this statement about the allegations:

"As a ministry, we are always saddened when one of our former employees is arrested and accused of breaking the law. When an allegation involves inappropriate conduct toward a minor/anyone our organization immediately removes that individual from any contact with members pending the outcome of the criminal matter, and we fully cooperate with parents, state officials, and law enforcement. We believe that if people are safe anywhere, they should be safe at church."

"New Heights Baptist Church does not cover-up inappropriate behavior, and we have zero tolerance in our ministry. As a matter of policy, we report all suspicions of potential activity to authorities. We carefully interview and screen our employees and volunteers, and our leadership team works to maintain policies based on best practices nationally and Oklahoma State law."

"We believe that transparency and accountability are essential for successful ministry, and we are fully committed to ministering to our people in a safe and responsible manner. As this matter involves serious allegations and acting upon the advice of legal counsel and after prayerful deliberation, the Church Leadership Board and Pastor has decided to immediately remove the individual accused from church membership. In order to protect all of the people that attend our church, this individual is not welcome on church property at this time."

Martinez bonded out of jail and is due in court for arraignment on Oct. 6.

