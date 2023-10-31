Former Tulsa firefighter accused of hiding cameras in family bathroom, bedrooms

**This story contains subject matter that may be difficult for some to read.**

A former Tulsa firefighter is facing 26 charges after allegedly hiding cameras in his home and taking indecent videos of friends and family.

Courtney Robinson is charged with 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and 16 counts of peeping tom with electronic equipment. Tulsa police started investigating Robinson on Oct. 6 after a victim reported Robinson for hiding video cameras in the bathroom and bedroom of his home in August during a family celebration.

The victim told police Robinson recorded several kids and adults using the restroom and shower without their permission, according to court documents. The victim recovered several memory cards and spy cameras from the house and turned them over to investigators. Records include 490 video files, with time stamps ranging from December 2022 through August 2023.

Court documents list 25 victims ranging from 3 years old to 70 years old. Detectives talked to the victims and all said they did not know about the recordings.

The Tulsa Fire Department confirmed Robinson used to be employed as a fire department but retired. 2 News is working to learn more about his employment with TFD.

Robinson is being held in the Tulsa County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

