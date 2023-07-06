Former Stilwell teacher charged with 6 counts of abuse of a minor under 12

STILWELL, Okla. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced serious charges against a former Stilwell Public Schools teacher Thursday.

Lawrence Fourkiller, 47, is charged with six counts of sexually abusing a minor under the age of 12.

The federal indictment against Fourkiller also suggests he had sexual contact with multiple students in his care.

Because of this, the FBI is asking anyone with more information about Fourkiller's conduct to call the FBI at (405) 290-7770 or email them at LFVictims@fbi.gov.

Fourkiller is in custody following his arrest at the Dallas Fort Worth Airport on June 23.

Stilwell Assistant Superintendent Matthew Brunk provided 2 News with this statement about the allegation:

"Student safety is the greatest priority of Stilwell Public Schools. This spring, we received a serious allegation regarding a district employee. The employee was immediately placed on administrative leave, and the matter was reported to the Oklahoma State Department of Human Services and law enforcement. The district has fully cooperated with – and will continue to cooperate with – all related investigations. Because this is a personnel matter, I am unable to share additional information at this time."

