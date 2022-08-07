Former Rogers County Commissioner arrested on multiple charges

CATOOSA, Okla — On Saturday, August 6th, a deputy with the Rogers County Sheriff's Department and with the Cherokee National Marshals made a traffic stop after witnessing a yellow SUV fail to stop at an intersection.

The driver, Former Rogers County Commissioner Randy Baldridge, pulled over for the deputy but seemed nervous and could not provide straight answers to the deputy's questions.

The deputy noticed Baldridge's hands were shaky and he spoke with a stutter.

K-9 officer Bosko was requested to do a search of Baldridge's vehicle.

When asked about any substances in the vehicle Baldridge replied, "there would be some points inside the vehicle".

According to the report, this was in reference to hypodermic needles.

During a search of Baldridge's person, the deputy found a small white baggy that contained a white crystallized substance.

Deputies found several hypodermic needles and a glass smoking pipe inside the vehicle.

After testing the substance deputies found in the small white baggy, deputies confirmed it tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Baldridge was arrested on charges of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to pay state taxes, and failure to obey traffic laws.

