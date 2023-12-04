Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield announces pregnancy with wife

TAMPA, Fla. — Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield is expecting a new addition to his family with his wife Emily Mayfield's.

The Mayfield's made the announcement on their social media on Dec. 4. Emily is due in April 2024. This will be the couple's first child.

Baker and Emily got married on July 6, 2019.

Mayfield made his mark in Oklahoma winning the Heisman Trophy his senior year in 2017. After graduating from OU he was the number one NFL draft pick by the Cleveland Browns.

He spent four seasons with the Browns as the quarterback before he moved to Carolina Panthers then quickly to the Los Angeles Rams.

He is currently the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the retirement of Tom Brady.

Emily and Baker were first introduced through a mutual friend, getting engaged six months later.

The couple shares a foundation called the Baker and Emily Mayfield Foundation. The organization provides scholarship opportunities, philanthropic work and programming to aid in life's challenges.

