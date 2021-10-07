Watch
Former OSU Cowboy Tony Allen among 18 former NBA players charged for insurance fraud

Brandon Dill/AP
Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen (9) plays in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Tony Allen
Posted at 10:17 AM, Oct 07, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — Former Oklahoma State Cowboy player and NBA defensive standout Tony Allen is among 18 former NBA players charged in an insurance fraud case, NBC News reported Thursday.

Authorities arrested and charged the group of former players with defrauding the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of $4 million.

The defendants include Terrence Williams, Alan Anderson, Anthony Allen, Desiree Allen, Shannon Brown, William Bynum, Ronald Glen "Big Baby" Davis, Christopher Douglas-Roberts, Melvin Ely, Jamario Moon, Darius Miles, Milton Palacio, Ruben Patterson, Eddie Robinson, Gregory Smith, Sebastian Telfair, Charles Watson Jr., Antoine Wright, and Anthony Wroten.

Allen played at Oklahoma State from 2002 to 2004, leading the team to a Final Four appearance in his senior season.

Sebastian Telfair spent a short portion of the 2014 NBA season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Those charged face a count of conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud, according to NBC News.

