Former Oklahoma educators give teachers a voice through new book

TULSA, Okla. — Two former Tulsa educators give a voice to teachers across the country with their new book, "Relate, then Educate. The Untold Stories of Teachers, by teachers."

The book recently launched and gives a unique perspective inside the classroom meant to encourage current and future generations of educators.

Among the quiet corridor of bound pages on shelves at Magic City Books in downtown Tulsa, sits a book making noise with its red decor and the words within.

“Remember that no matter how difficult things get, how futile your efforts appear, or even how incredibly rewarded you feel any given day, this work is worth it,” Andrea Avey, co-author of “Relate, then Educate,” said.

Those words, an excerpt from the book, are ones Avey wrote to encourage readers. It’s a theme found throughout the book, which tells firsthand accounts of heartache and joy in the classroom.

“It’s just so exciting to be able to give educators a voice to kind of uplift them and allow people to see and respect the work that they do, the heart that they have, in ways that are not maybe readily visible,” Avey said.

Avey, along with Rick Holmes, who co-authors the book, are former Oklahoma educators themselves. They've felt the raw emotion of a typical school day. The highs and the lows.

They said they found that perspective was worth sharing to shed light on the unsung heroes who mold the minds of future leaders.

“It’s meaningful and it's necessary to have teachers tell their story, because whenever you talk about education, there are other people's voices that are defining what education is, what is happening in the classroom, who are these teachers that work with your kids,” Holmes said.

He adds how he realized with all the voices out there, teachers were not included. Because of this, he set out on a mission to interview teachers from all over the country.

“What I felt was necessary was the ability for teachers to listen to teachers,” Holmes said. “So, the teacher in the classroom who feels isolated, who feels alone, especially those in the first three years of education, they don’t feel like they are doing a very good job. They don't really feel like they know what they are doing."

He said the book is to give those teachers a perspective of somebody else who can speak to those fears and insecurities, and say, “It’s OK. You're not alone.”

"I think right now particularly in our state and our city there is a lot of rhetoric about what these people are doing, or what those people are doing,” Avey said. “But in this particular book you are able to hear, ‘I am an educator, and here is what I am doing,’ and I think that is really important."

The firsthand accounts also show how each educator found their path to the classroom and a unifying theme of love and commitment to students.

It's a book the authors hope changes a narrative.

“A part of this project has been to encourage teachers to say, ‘You do have something to say of value. You are wise, and you are well equipped in being a good person,’ and we want to hear those stories."

“Relate, then Educate,” is available for purchase anywhere books are sold. Magic City Books has signed copies.

A podcast stemming from the book is also available, as well as events hosted by organizers of “Relate, then Educate.”

“Teachers Night Out,” is an event to give back to teachers and is coming to Tulsa on November 16. Other cities included are Oklahoma City on Oct. 17, and Fayetteville on Oct. 24.

For more information visit https://relatetheneducate.com/

