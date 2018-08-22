Former Okla. Dept. of Health lawyer enters not guilty plea
6:35 PM, Aug 22, 2018
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. - Former Oklahoma Department of Health lawyer Julia Marie Ezell pleaded not guilty Monday after being accused of sending herself threats and then lying about it to investigators.
In an affidavit Ezell said she sent herself threatening messages to her own official government email and then reported that to authorities.
Ezell's preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, September 25 at 1:30 p.m.