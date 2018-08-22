Former Okla. Dept. of Health lawyer enters not guilty plea

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. - Former Oklahoma Department of Health lawyer Julia Marie Ezell pleaded not guilty Monday after being accused of sending herself threats and then lying about it to investigators.

In an affidavit Ezell said she sent herself threatening messages to her own official government email and then reported that to authorities.

Ezell's preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, September 25 at 1:30 p.m.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: