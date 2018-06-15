Former Mounds coach charged with rape, sexual battery

MOUNDS, Okla. - A former Mounds coach has been charged with second-degree rape and sexual battery in Creek County.

According to court documents, Callen Brett Brooksher, 31, was charged with raping a female 17-year-old student on or between August 1, 2012 and May 31, 2014.

Court documents also stated Brooksher was charged with sexual battery for intentionally touching the butt, chest and placing his mouth on the chest of another female student on or between March 25, 2018 and April 3, 2018.

According to the affidavit, it all started in the parking lot of Mounds High School back in March - when a police officer approached a vehicle and found Brooksher and a student inside.

They claimed they were just coming from basketball practice.

But that wasn't the extent of their relationship - In fact, it was the just the beginning.

"The more we got into the investigation and finding out what was going on, I thought it was best now that we ask for some assistance because of the serious nature of it involving a student under the age of 18," Mounds Police Chief Antonio Porter said.

Porter requested OSBI's assistance in the investigation.

The affidavit says the following week, agents obtained a search warrant for Brooksher's phone and found thousands of text messages between the coach and the student - a 17-year-old senior.

The student told investigators she had inappropriate physical contact with Brooksher about ten times - in cars and locker rooms.

A warrant went out for the coach's arrest.

"The warrant was not actually served to him, but to my understanding, he turned himself into Creek County Sheriff's Office," Porter said.

And that's not all.

Investigators also say they interviewed another woman - who said she had a relationship with Brooksher in 2014 - when she was a junior at Mounds High School.

She claims to have had sex with Brooksher about 100 times while she was in school and would meet at a motel after track meets to hookup.

"The next thing that'll happen is it'll go to court now and the justice system will take care of it from there," Porter said.

If convicted, Brooksher could face up to 25 years in prison.

