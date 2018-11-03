Former EMSA CEO Steve Williamson has passed away.

Williamson was the head of EMSA for 39 years before stepping down in October 2017.

Williamson resigned following a federal investigation.

RELATED STORY: Lawsuit alleges EMSA, company president accepted millions in kickbacks, bribes

Williamson came under fire in a federal lawsuit for allegedly accepting millions of dollars in bribes.

