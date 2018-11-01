Former detective speaks about Whitey Bulger death

TULSA - Notorious Boston gangster, Whitey Bulger, murdered hours after he was transferred from Oklahoma to a federal prison in West Virginia.

37 years ago Bulger ordered the murder of Tulsa businessman, Roger Wheeler.

Wheeler's son and the detective who pursued Bulger for decades sat down with 2 Works for You reporter Ashley Wheeler after Bulger's death.

"I told Whitey (Bulger) that he didn't matter all and that he's a nothing," Roger Wheeler's son Dave Wheeler said. "All he is left is a bag of jail house rags."

Roger Wheeler's son was in the courtroom when Bulger was convicted of multiple counts of murder.

It was revealed over the years, that he was playing gang members because he was working for the FBI as an informant.

Former Tulsa Homicide Detective Mike Huff - who spent decades working the case - was not surprised when he heard the news of Bulger's murder.

"A lot of stuff went around about Whitey (Bulger), being a pedophile, a sick, violent, evil person and he really knew how to manipulate the system," Huff said.

Bulger was serving a life sentence for 11 murders when he murdered in prison. The news is not the ending victim's families were anticipating, but maybe turning point.

"Someone's death never really gives somebody the resolution they want when they lose a loved one or lost someone they know, but I think this puts an end to a chapter," Tulsa Police Department Chief Chuck Jordan said.

