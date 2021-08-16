Former Army officer reacts to Afghanistan crisis

TULSA, Okla. — William Beck was boots on the ground in New York after the September 11th terrorist attack.

After 28 years of service as an Army Executive Officer, Beck is troubled history could repeat itself.

“The Taliban harbored the folks that committed the acts of 9-11," Beck said.

Beck said having a U.S. presence in Afghanistan would prevent future tragedies.

"A small presence that is able to detect and destroy evildoers before they plot something that affects not only the U.S. on our soil, but our national interest," he said.

Beck warns the fight with the Taliban, will never be resolved.

“I don’t think we’ll truly ever defeat a determined enemy who’s willing to die for their cause."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --