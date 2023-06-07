Food truck owner on the lookout for stolen airstream

TULSA, Okla. — The local food truck that was set to open soon, is gone. The owner of the air stream says Tuesday, in broad daylight, it was stolen from the lot it was parked in. Bret Perkins has owned his airstream for a little over seven years.

He rents it out to chefs to use as food trucks.

The newest chef Sean Lavery is hoping to open up a pizza shop. Lavery is renting the airstream until he can open a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Perkins says they were planning on moving the truck next week, to officially open. But, Lavery called him Tuesday afternoon and said the airstream was nowhere to be found.

Perkins says employees from a nearby business told him they saw two men and a woman hook the airstream up and drive off.

He sent us a photo he received from a nearby business showing his airstream being taken away. Perkins says his stolen airstream isn’t only impacting him.

“With Sean, who is starting this business with a young family, and this is his plan. And by not having the air stream we really don’t have a plan,” says Perkins.

Perkins also says right now, they are in limbo. But he hopes whoever stole the food truck, does the right thing.

“I hope they do what is right. It’s disappointing to see these things happen in our community and people resort to this so I’d love to see it dropped off in good condition.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --