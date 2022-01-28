Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma in need of volunteers post-holiday season

TULSA, Okla. — The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is looking for extra volunteer help this time of year. After the holidays, food banks everywhere struggle to find volunteers to help distribute critical meals.

During the holiday season, there is no shortage of volunteers, but it tends to drop off towards the end of January. However, food bank staff say the need for food doesn’t end after the holidays. Right now, the food bank is concerned about a lot of people.

Dwayne Sheridan, volunteer coordinator, says there’s a real need for food support. He says one in every six Oklahomans are food insecure; one in four are children. In Tulsa, there are more than 4,500 children who need daily food assistance.

“We prepare the equivalent of 525,000 meals per week,” Sheridan said. “If we don’t have enough volunteers, we’re not able to get all the food out… So we’re so glad people are willing to come down and help us out.”

You can volunteer at the food during the week or weekends. They have evening shifts on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

