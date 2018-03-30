Food 2 Families kicks off 17th annual food drive benefitting Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma

TULSA – 2 Works for You, Reasor’s, and OK Pork Council are launching the 17th annual Food 2 Families food drive benefiting the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Due to the overwhelming support from our community, the Food 2 Families drive has broken collection records since it began 17 years ago and continues to be one of the top three food drives benefiting the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

Photo Gallery: Food 2 Families

“The mission of channel 2 is to make a difference in our community, the place we call home,” says 2 Works For You Vice President and General Manager Amy Calvert. “That’s why we launched 2 Cares for the Community. We are committed to assist the food bank with their mission of fighting hunger and feeding hope.”

To officially kick it off, 2 Works for You anchors, reporters and volunteers from the Community Food Bank as well as other special guests will be curbside at the channel 2 studios at 37th and Peoria accepting donations on Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 15, Green Country residents can donate non-perishable food items to the Food 2 Families drop-boxes available at all local 19 Reasor’s stores. Donations are being accepted until Tuesday, Dec. 12. Save over 10% and purchase the Food 2 Families sack of food for only $15.

“It is our great pleasure to partner with 2 Works for you and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma to help provide warm, delicious meals to our friends and neighbors who need a helping hand this holiday season,” said Jeff Reasor, chairman and CEO of Reasor’s.

All non-perishable food items will go to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma that works with a network of 465 partner programs in 24 counties of eastern Oklahoma. These programs include food pantries, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, after school programs and senior citizen centers. Through this network, the Food Bank provides the equivalent of more than 339,000 meals each week.

"We know there are many families who are unable to create the festive holiday meals they would like this year,” said Eileen Bradshaw, executive director of the Food Bank. “Thanks to our partnership with Reasor’s and 2 Works for You, you can help so many struggling families, seniors and veterans receive the food they need this holiday season. Last year, we were able to supply 146,203 meals to the community after the monthlong drive which included over $16,000 in cash donations.”

Any monetary donations over the $16,574.17 collected last year will be matched by the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

“Oklahoma’s pork producers and okPORK are excited for this opportunity to be part of the Food 2 Families event,” commented Nikki Snider with OkPORK. “Pork producers are committed to giving back to their communities. This is a perfect way for them to help Oklahomans that are in need this holiday season.”

The Oklahoma Pork Council is a producer organization consisting of pork producers throughout Oklahoma and represent the interests of all pork producers. It provides consumers with current food safety information, nutritional value, and preparation tips for pork products. This includes recipes, cookbooks, educational materials for classrooms and promotional materials

