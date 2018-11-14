Food 2 Families drive kicks off

The Food 2 Families drive kicked off Wednesday at the station and goes until 6:30 p.m. this evening.

We also have our live drive going on this Saturday at the Reasor’s in Jenks from 8-10 a.m.

Due to the overwhelming support from our community, the Food 2 Families drive has broken collection records since it began 18 years ago and continues to be one of the top three food drives benefiting the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

“The mission of channel 2 is to make a difference in our community, the place we call home,” says 2 Works For You Vice President and General Manager Amy Calvert. “That’s why we launched 2 Cares for the Community. We are committed to assist the food bank with their mission of fighting hunger and feeding hope.”

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 14, Green Country residents can donate non-perishable food items to the Food 2 Families drop-boxes available at all local 19 Reasor’s stores. Donations are being accepted until Tuesday, Dec. 11.

Last year, Reasor’s collected 78,688 pounds of food which is equivalent to over 155,000 meals.

