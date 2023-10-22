TULSA, Okla. — Here is an update from all the high school football action across Green Country in your FNL Week 8 highlights and scores update.

Booker T. Washington @ Muskogee: Muskogee makes it five in a row after beating Booker T. Washington 63-20. The Roughers head to Bartlesville on Friday October 27, kickoff, at 7 p.m. The Hornets are on the road against Sand Springs, kick off is Friday 7:00 p.m.

FNL Week 8 Game of the Week: Muskogee vs. Booker T. Washington

Bartlesville @ Sand Springs: Sand Springs hosted Bartlesville in a close one, but the Sandites pulled out a 20-17 win. Sand springs hosts Booker T. Washington Friday 7:00 p.m. Bartlesville hosts Muskogee Friday 7:00 p.m.

FNL Week 8: Bartlesville vs. Sand Springs

Beggs @ Kiefer: Kiefer dominated in a 68-6 win over a solid Beggs squad. The Trojans host Westville Friday 7:00 p.m. Beggs hosts Morris Friday 7:00 p.m.

FNL Week 8: Beggs vs. Kiefer

Sapulpa @ Memorial: Memorial's struggles continue after a 55-10 loss to Sapulpa. The Chargers hit the road to take on Durant Friday 7:00 p.m. Sapulpa hits the road against McAlester, kickoff is Friday 7:00 p.m.

FNL Week 8: Sapulpa vs. Memorial

Owasso @ Edmond Memorial: Edmond Memorial hosted Owasso in an absolute offensive thriller, but the Rams pulled out the win, 49-42 on the road. Edmond Memorial hosts Union Friday 7:00 p.m. Owasso hosts Edmond Santa Fe Friday 7:30 p.m.

FNL Week 8: Owasso vs. Edmond Memorial

Union @ Edmond Santa Fe: Edmond Santa Fe has been a tough opponent as of late, but Union went on the road and had no problem picking up a 31-10 win. Edmond Santa Fe hits the road against Owasso Friday 7:30 p.m. Union is traveling to Edmond Memorial Friday at 7:00 p.m.

FNL Week 8: Union vs. Edmond Santa Fe

McLain @ Wagoner: Wagoner kept its undefeated season alive Friday with a 36-12 win over McLain. The Bulldogs are on the road at Catoosa Friday 7:00 p.m. McLain is on the road at Skiatook Friday 7:00 p.m.

FNL Week 8: Wagoner vs. McLain

Bixby @ Westmoore: Westmoore's four-game win streak came to an end at the hands of a juggernaut opponent in Bixby, 78-28. The Jaguars host Norman North Friday 7:00 p.m. The Trojans host Moore Friday 7:00 p.m.

Bixby vs. Westmoore Highlights

Broken Arrow @ Enid: Trying to stop a three-game skid, Enid hosted Broken Arrow, a team that has struggled lately, but that didn't stop BA from beating Enid on the road 44-20. Enid hosts Southmoore Friday 7:00 p.m. The Tigers host Jenks Friday 7:00 p.m.

Broken Arrow vs. Enid Highlights

Claremore @ Bishop Kelley: Bishop Kelley put an end to Claremore's perfect season with a nailbiting 42-41 win. The Comets hit the road against the Hale Rangers Thursday, October 26 7:00 p.m. The Zebras are also on the road against Will Rogers Friday 7:00 p.m.

Claremore vs. Bishop Kelley Highlights

Pryor @ Edison: Edison hosted Pryor Friday night and fell 40-8. Edison hits the road against Collinsville, Friday 7 p.m. Pryor is also on the road at Grove, kick off is Friday 7:00 p.m.

Pryor vs. Edison Highlights

Nathan Hale @ Will Rogers: Will Rogers hosted Nathan Hale and hammered the Rangers 61-0. Will Rogers hosts Claremore Friday 7:00 p.m. Nathan Hale hosts Bishop Kelley Thursday 7:00 p.m.

Hale vs. Rogers Highlights

Sperry @ Victory Christian: Victory Christian hosted Sperry Friday night and the Conquerors picked up a 69-21 win. Victory Christian is on the road to Kansas (OK), kickoff is Friday 7:00 p.m. Sperry is on the road against the Okmulgee Bulldogs Friday 7:00 p.m.

Sperry vs Victory Christian Highlights

