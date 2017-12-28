Flu deaths in Oklahoma reach 10 since September

TULSA--The Oklahoma State Department of Health says flu deaths in Oklahoma have reached 10 since September of this year. 

The State Dept. of Health released the numbers on Thursday morning. The number of hospitalizations is 121. 

Data wasn't available on whether those who died actually received the flu vaccine. 

 

 

 

