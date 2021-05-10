Flower truck business in full bloom for Mother's Day

TULSA, Okla — Mother's Day is a busy time for florists. The demand for this iconic Mother's Day gift is up, especially a year after many local florists took a hit during the pandemic.

One local florist launched her dream business in the middle of the pandemic and now it's blooming.

Chelsea Legrange is a local florist and owner of Gas Petal Flower Truck.

“I get to be very creative in pulling something together that brings people joy and I get to do that in times of celebration and in times of sorrow,” she said.

She travels all across Tulsa in Gretel, her 1970 Volkswagen single cab bus, spreading with her flower bundles, and this year's Mother's Day was no exception.

“It’s still just so joyful just to be part of everyone's mother's day,”Legrange said.

In 2020 when the pandemic hit, the mother of two used part of a severance package offered by her former employer to get her business rolling.

Legrange took a leap of faith and launched the floral business she'd always dreamed about.

“I had a lot of responsibilities, I mean, I’ve got two littles that depend on me and so going from a corporate job with insurance and benefits, and doing something as a small business owner where you’re fighting for everything, literally, and you wear so many hats at the same time, it’s a lot," Legrange said.

She did it in a time of uncertainty, but taking that risk has paid off.

This year was her first Mother's Day in business and sales were blooming.

“The orders just kept flooding in and of course you don’t want to turn business down, it’s such a special holiday and everyone is wanting to treat their mom so you know, you want to be able to accommodate lots of churches, so it’s been very good,” Legrange said.

As she continues spreading joy with her flowers, she's encouraging others to pursue their passion.

“I would just tell people to pray about it, I mean honestly, if you have a calling in life that you feel that God is trying to put you on a path to, then you just need to just pray about it, obviously talk to family see what they think about it, but if you have something in your heart that is telling you to do it, then you just need to go for it,” she said.

Legrange is the sole designer of her business and she tells 2 News they've had a complete sell out every time they've done a truck pop-up.

