Flight out of Tulsa returns after 'mechanical issue'

TULSA, Okla. — What should have been an easy direct flight from the Tulsa International Airport to Austin, ended up being a frustrating experience for many on Wednesday.

TIA said American Airlines flight 3856 had to return to Tulsa after takeoff due to a "mechanical issue."

A representative with American Airlines said the aircraft landed safely at 9:49 a.m. and taxied to the gate.

"Our maintenance team is inspecting the issue and we are working to get our customers on their way as quickly as possible. We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," they said.

Fifty-five passengers were on board the Embraer 175 and four crew members. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --