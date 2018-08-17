FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Community rallies around Catoosa library

Beloved anchor Jerry Webber introduces us to the Catoosa community as they help raised funds to stock their new library with books in 1997.

This Flashback Friday story is extra special to us here at 2 Works for You as our parent company E.W. Scripps is inviting the public to help give books to children living in poverty.

The Scripps Howard Foundation's third annual "If you give a child a book.." literacy campaign has started and will run through the end of August.

Visit IfYouGiveABook.com for more information.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: