'Hard to find stuff like this': First-ever Route 66 Pumpkin Fest comes to North Tulsa

TULSA, Okla — The first annual Route 66 Pumpkin Festival has officially kicked off at the Mohawk Sports Complex in north Tulsa.

The festival organizers hope to spread the word so more people can join in on the fun.

The sportsplex's General Manager Jessica Davis said she's hoping to involve the sportsplex into more activities that are free and affordable for the community.

“I see Mohawk as being multi-sport, multicultural, and multi-generational," she said. "I just want everything to happen here.”

She said she knows north Tulsa doesn’t get to experience a lot of events like these, but she's hoping to change that.

“I've already secured much more for next year, and so that's our hope for this, is that eventually it's free," said Davis.

This year, Davis confirmed adult admission tickets are $5 while children's are $2.

Families can also receive free goodies like books, pumpkins and trips to the petting zoo.

2 News also spoke with families who went out to the festival for some family fun.

Alexa Dollarhide and Nick Martinez said they wanted to go out as a family to have a fun Sunday adventure.

They said they were glad they found something nearby that was in their price range.

“It's kind of hard to find stuff like this nowadays," said Martinez. "I feel like more stuff like this, the better."

Dollarhide agreed, saying she is happy for the kids especially, to have several activities they can take part in.

"There's a whole bunch of little different games and the horses, the animals, so kids really like that kind of stuff," she said. "This is a pretty good price.”

The festival is happening every weekend until the end of the month.