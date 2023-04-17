First-ever Inclusive Post Secondary Education Summit held in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — The first-ever Oklahoma Inclusive Post Secondary Education Summit was held Friday.

The goal of the summit is to help students with intellectual or developmental disabilities participate on college programs.

Director of OKIPSE Julie Lackey said inclusive college programs are changing outcomes for its students.

Over 64% of graduates are pursuing careers in competitive wage jobs.

The ISPE program first came to Oklahoma in 2017.

