Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

First-ever Inclusive Post Secondary Education Summit held in Oklahoma

Posted at 10:32 AM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 11:32:29-04

TULSA, Okla. — The first-ever Oklahoma Inclusive Post Secondary Education Summit was held Friday.

The goal of the summit is to help students with intellectual or developmental disabilities participate on college programs.

Director of OKIPSE Julie Lackey said inclusive college programs are changing outcomes for its students.

Over 64% of graduates are pursuing careers in competitive wage jobs.

The ISPE program first came to Oklahoma in 2017.

To learn more about the program, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7