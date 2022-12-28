First Day Hikes, free admission at Oklahoma State Parks to kickoff new year

TULSA, Okla. — Start off the new year in the right direction. Whether you have a resolution or not, Oklahoma State Parks will offer free guided hikes and free parking to all Oklahomans looking to ring in 2023 outdoors.

Staff and volunteers will lead hikes on New Year's Day at multiple state parks. First Day Hikes are part of a national effort led by America’s State Parks to promote outdoor recreation.

“We couldn’t be more excited to ring in the new year by welcoming hikers from all over the state to our parks,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department Executive Director. “Our First Day Hikes are a fantastic way to explore Oklahoma’s state parks, and we can’t wait to see you!”

Some of eastern Oklahoma's state parks participating in First Day Hikes on Jan. 1 include:

Arrowhead State Park near Canadian, OK

People can meet at the park office at either 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. for an easy 2-mile hike on Trivia Trail. Once the guided hike is complete, people can continue to hike on Trail 1 for additional outdoor fun.

Kids of all ages can join, and so can leashed pets. Other things people can bring include binoculars, a camera, water, and weather-appropriate clothes.

Beavers Bend State Park near Broken Bow, OK

People will meet up at the Forest Heritage Center at 10 a.m. for a moderate hike on the Forest Heritage Center Tree Trail. Weather permitting, there will be a 1pm hike to Rattlesnake Bluff. At 1 p.m., meet in the Broken Bow Dam Parking lot for a four-mile hike.

A hot dog lunch will be served at the Forest Heritage Center after the hike.

Kids of all ages can join, and so can leashed pets. Other things people can bring include binoculars, a camera, water, and weather-appropriate clothes.

Bernice Area at Grand Lake State Park near Bernice, OK

People will meet at the Nature Center at 11 a.m. for an easy one-mile hike along a paved trail known as Heart Healthy Trail.

Kids of all ages can join, and so can leashed pets. Other things people can bring include binoculars, a camera, water, and weather-appropriate clothes.

Lake Eufaula State Park near Checotah, OK

People can meet at the Visitor Center at 10 a.m. for a 1.5-mile hike on the Chinkapin Trail.

Kids of all ages can join, and so can leashed pets. Other things people can bring include binoculars, a camera, water, and weather-appropriate clothes.

Lake Wister State Park near Wister, OK

People can meet at the Heart Healthy Trail for a relaxed short hike at 1 p.m.

Kids of all ages can join, and so can leashed pets. Other things people can bring include binoculars, a camera, water, and weather-appropriate clothes.

McGee Creek State Park near Atoka, OK

People will meet at the T-Hill Loop on the campgrounds at 1 p.m. along a moderate 1.5-mile trail.

Kids of all ages can join, and so can leashed pets. Other things people can bring include binoculars, a camera, water, and weather-appropriate clothes.

Snacks and hot beverages will be provided after the hike.

Natural Falls State Park near West Siloam Springs, OK

People can meet at the park office at 10 a.m. for an easy, quarter-mile hike along Dripping Springs Trail. Officials say some parts of this hiking trail are moderate for some.

Kids of all ages can join, and so can leashed pets. Other things people can bring include binoculars, a camera, water, and weather-appropriate clothes.

Afterward, hikers can enjoy hot chocolate in the park office to celebrate finishing the hike.

Osage Hills State Park near Pawhuska, OK

People can meet at Creek Loop Trail at 1 p.m. for a one-mile moderate hike. While this trail is appropriate for all ages, this trail becomes more rugged with elevation changes.

Other things people can bring include pets on a leash, binoculars, a camera, water, and weather-appropriate clothes.

Robbers Cave State Park near Wilburton, OK

People can meet at the newly renovated lodge at 9 a.m. and decide which hike to embark on.

The relaxed first hike will be along the Outdoor Classroom trail, taking about 30 minutes to complete. The second hike is along the Mountain trail. This moderate to strenuous 2.5-mile hike will take approximately two hours to complete.

Anyone can join, and so can leashed pets. Other things people can bring include binoculars, a camera, water, and weather-appropriate clothes.

Coffee, hot cocoa, and trail mix will be provided. Black-eyed peas will be served immediately following the hikes.

Sequoyah State Park near Hulbert, OK

The first hike will start at 11 a.m. on the Bluebird Trail at the Chickasaw Campground entrance. People will later meet up at the park office at 1 p.m. for the second hike connecting Whispering Pines, Eagle Roost, and Deer for an approximately moderate 5-mile hike.

Kids of all ages can join, and so can leashed pets. Other things people can bring include binoculars, a camera, water, and weather-appropriate clothes.

Talimena State Park near Talihina, OK

People will meet at the Ouachita Trailhead for a moderate hike around 9 a.m. The hike begins shortly after.

The trails at this state park run for 200 miles, so hikers are encouraged to go as far as they like and back for the day.

Kids of all ages can join, and so can leashed pets. Other things people can bring include binoculars, a camera, water, and weather-appropriate clothes.

Tenkiller State Park near Vian, OK

People can meet at the Driftwood Nature Center at 1 p.m. for a hike along the Whispering Leaves Trail.

If conditions become icy, the hike will be held along a paved trail. After the hike, hikers can enjoy a cup of cocoa, cider, or cookies and, if weather permits, a campfire and s'mores.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --