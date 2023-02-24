First class of deputies graduate from TCSO's new CLEET-certified academy

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is adding nine new deputies to the force. The sheriff’s office held a graduation Friday for the new deputies.

Nine men and women became the first class to graduate from the sheriff’s office’s academy. This was the first class ever to become CLEET certified at TCSO’s own academy.

Deputy Steve Allen has worked at the sheriff’s office for a little over four years. He started as a detention officer at the Tulsa County jail before becoming a deputy.

“It's always a childhood dream,” Allen said. “Something you’ve always wanted to do, and it’s a job that gives you purpose and a job that helps you make a difference and it’s very fulfilling.”

Before TCSO created its own academy, cadets had to get CLEET certified in Ada. The sheriff’s office says with the new academy, TCSO can now strengthen its workforce in a way that wasn’t possible before.

TCSO’s next academy for certified deputies will begin Aug. 4.

