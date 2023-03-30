First black sorority at University of Tulsa hosts tree dedication

TULSA, Okla. — A tree is taking on a whole new meaning at the University of Tulsa. It’s serving as a marker of the first black sorority on campus.

“Just to remember that we’re here,” said Cheryl Ceasar. “We’re here. We may be small in number, but we’re mighty.”

Cheryl Ceasar is one of the members who chartered the Theta Xi chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc, in 1974 at the University of Tulsa.

“We went down in history,” said Ceasar.

Now the Oklahoma Redbud is honoring the women who came before while also looking toward the future.

“I’m very proud of that,” said Ceasar.

The organization says the placement of the tree is intentional next to the office of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“This tree is a symbol of plating roots for DEI and brining the presence of historically black greek organizations to this row,” said Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at TU, Kelli McLoud-Schingen.

The tree dedication is a part of the AKA’s Midwestern Regional Conference bringing more than 1,000 women to Tulsa. They’ll explore the historic Greenwood district, participate in community service, and fellowship with other members across the region.

“I had a legacy that I was able to follow and women that were able to pour into me the blessing of what it was like to be an Alpha Kappa Alpha woman,” said Midwestern Regional Director, Anika Wilson Starling.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --