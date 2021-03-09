Menu

Firefighters respond to rural forest fire near Mannford

Fire weather threat in Green Country
Posted at 5:14 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 23:16:53-05

MANNFORD, Okla. — Firefighters are responding to a rural forest fire near southeast Mannford, Okla.

Mannford Fire, Sand Springs Fire, Keystone Fire, and Green Country Fire departments are currently working on this fire.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

