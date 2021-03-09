Firefighters respond to rural forest fire near Mannford

MANNFORD, Okla. — Firefighters are responding to a rural forest fire near southeast Mannford, Okla.
Mannford Fire, Sand Springs Fire, Keystone Fire, and Green Country Fire departments are currently working on this fire.
This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.
